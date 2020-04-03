Left Menu
Lockdown: Maha distributes 6.94 lakh quintals of food grains

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:51 IST
The Maharashtra government has distributed around 6.94 lakh quintals of food grains to 28.61 lakh ration card holders through the public distribution system since Wednesday, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said on Friday. A state government release said this amount, distributed during the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus outbreak, was a record.

"From April 1 to April 3, a record around 6.94 lakh quintals of food grains was distributed to 28,61,085 ration card holders. They were given 3.83 lakh quintal wheat, 3.01 lakh quintal rice and 3,564 quintal sugar," Bhujbal said in a statement. He said some 1.67 lakh card holders, who migrated but are struck in parts of the state due to the lockdown, have also got food grains through the state's online portability system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

