Policemen attacked after they stop collective namaaz in Kannauj

A group of men attacked and injured two policemen after they tried to stop the men from offering namaaz collectively inside a house here. The attackers also damaged the motorcycle of the policemen.

"A police team was attacked by people who were offering namaaz in a house collectively in Kannauj district. Two police personnel have been injured after they attacked the team," Police Superintendent Amrendra Prasad Singh said. "Some people also pelted stones from their houses. We have apprehended some people and will arrest the real culprits after identification," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to stop the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Public gatherings of all sorts, including at places of worship, are banned during this period. With as many as 336 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus positive cases has gone up to 2,301 in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today. (ANI)

