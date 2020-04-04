At least 200 people evacuated from Bareilly dargah, ordered home-quarantine

At least 200 people were evacuated from the Shahdana Wali Dargah here and sent homes after medical screening and instruction to remain in self-quarantine, officials said on Saturday. Dargah’s mutwalli (caretaker) Wajid Ali said that these people were from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other places and were present in the Dargah for more than 10 days.

"A day after the Janta Curfew was observed (on March 22), a letter was sent to the Baradari Police Station (from the Dargah) to make arrangement for these people to go home. However, no one took cognisance of it," he said. The police have denied having received any such communication.

Late on Friday night, the police and the district administration got the Dargah evacuated. Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Varma said, "People used to come to the Dargah for medical treatment. Over 200 people were present there. They have been screened by the health department officials and sent to their homes. They have been told to stay in quarantine at their homes." Varma also dismissed Wajid Ali’s claim about a letter being sent by the Dargah administration to the police in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.