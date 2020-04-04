Identifying activities for Maha economic revival: Official

Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI)The Maharashtra government is identifying basic economic activities that need to be supported to revive the state's financial condition amid the downturn due to the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said on Saturday. Priority will be given to supporting the supply chain of essential goods and services needed to sustain people, Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik told PTI.

"Activities which provide essential services and goods, right from farmers to manufacturers to the consumer, like raw materials, packaging, transportation, storage need to be looked into. There will be need to reallocate resources (post the coronavirus fight)," he said. He said the Centre had already given a fiscal push and the state government was talking to stakeholders on the way forward.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.