Over 3,700 detained, 167 cases registered for lockdown violations in Delhi: Police

More than 160 cases were registered and 3,747 people detained in Delhi on Saturday for violating the government orders during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus, police said. According to the data shared by police, 167 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm Saturday.

A total of 3,747 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 388 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they said. A total of 858 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 48,071 people have been detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act for allegedly violating the lockdown orders, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

