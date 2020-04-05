Alleging shortage of safety kits for medical staff, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges Centre to intervene

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that doctors and medical staff battling COVID-19 do not have adequate medical safety kits and urged on the government to provide safety equipment to these "soldiers battling the pandemic". Taking to Twitter, the Congress General Secretary said, "I have received information that doctors and other medical staff do not have safety kits. When there is a war, a country should get united and stand with them. Doctors, technicians, nurses are the soldiers who are fighting the coronavirus war. They are fighting for us."

"I urge the government to provide them with everything they need at this time of crisis. It is their responsibility to help them in every manner. It is our responsibility also to protect them (medical staff) and their families," she added. The senior Congress leader gave this message in a 56-second long audio-video clip on the microblogging site.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that there are 3030 active cases of coronavirus in India, out which 266 have been cured/ discharged/ migrated. A total of 77 people have lost their lives to the infection so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.