UP: Youth held for posting audio clip to 'defame' PM on social media

A youth was arrested in UP's Shahjahanpur on Sunday for allegedly posting an indecent audio on social media to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said

Superintendent of Police S Chinnappa said, "A youth was arrested for posting an indecent audio on social media to defame Prime Minister. After the audio went viral, police took cognisance of it and arrested the youth, identified as Farhan." PTI CORR NAV RDK

