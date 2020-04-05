Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha coronavirus tally mounts to 748; death toll 45

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:28 IST
Maha coronavirus tally mounts to 748; death toll 45

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 113 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of such people to 748 in the state. Simultaneously, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 45 with 13 more people succumbing to the infection, a Health official said.

"Maharashtra today reported 113 positive cases, taking the total tally to 748," he added. Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another cases is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment n Maharashtra, he added.

"The minimum age of the 13 new victims is 52 years. All the deceased had pre-existing ailments such as diabetes or hypertension. One patient who was HIV positive died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital," the official said.

He said at least 11 of the 13 victims had no international travel history. "They seem to have contracted the coronavirus infection through close contacts," he said, adding that the travel history of remaining two is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Mumbai stood at 30 while the number of positive cases rose to 458, the highest in the state. Pune has recorded 100 positive cases.

"Five deaths were reported in Pune, six in Thane region, while one each from Aurangabad, Buldana, Jalgaon and Amravati," said the official. In Thane region neighbouring Mumbai 82 people have tested positive to coronavirus so far.

The number of new cases are reported from: Sangli (25), Nagpur (17), Ahmednagar (21), Latur (8), Aurangabad (7), Buldana (5), Yavatmal and Osmanabad (4 each), Satara (3), while two each are from Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, and one each from Sindhudurg, Gondia, Nashik, Washim, Amravati and Hingoli, the official said. At least two persons from Gujarat who have tested positive are being treated in Maharashtra, he said.

Maharashtra has so far tested 16,008 swab samples of which 14,837 returned negative. At least 56 people have been recovered from the infection and discharged, he said.

"As a precaution, Maharashtra has put 46,586 people under home quarantine while 3,122 under institutional quarantine," he said. The number of people returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and who have tested positive remained unchanged at 7.

However, five new cases infected by them wee detected on Sunday. A total of 3078 teams are working across the state towards cluster containment while surveillance of more than 10 lakh people is completed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Vestige Ranks 30 on 2020 DSN Global 100 List

World News Summary

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cong leader lights two lamps, says will light seven more if govt lives up to people's expectations

Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill lit two lamps on Sunday for motivation and in the memory of those who died of coronavirus and said he will light seven more if the government lives up to peoples expectationsShergill said while he lit two la...

C'garh: 8 COVID-19 patients discharged after recovery so far

A COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to a hospital in Chhattisgarhs Rajnandgaon district was discharged on Sunday after complete recovery, officials here said. A total four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Sunday in the s...

Sports News Roundup: Halep can be Wimbledon champion for two years; Astros' Verlander will donate pay during MLB shutdown and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.At least I can be Wimbledon champion for two years, says HalepSimon Halep is trying to look on the bright side regarding the suspension of the tennis season due to the coronavirus pandemi...

Soccer-Khatlon win as Tajikistan league season starts on time

Ehson Boboev scored in stoppage time to give Khatlon a 2-1 win over Istaravshan on Sunday as Tajikistans league season kicked off on schedule despite most football around the world being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The match ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020