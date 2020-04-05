Maha coronavirus tally mounts to 748; death toll 45

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 113 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of such people to 748 in the state. Simultaneously, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 45 with 13 more people succumbing to the infection, a Health official said.

"Maharashtra today reported 113 positive cases, taking the total tally to 748," he added. Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai. Another cases is from neighbouring Gujarat state, as the infected person is undergoing treatment n Maharashtra, he added.

"The minimum age of the 13 new victims is 52 years. All the deceased had pre-existing ailments such as diabetes or hypertension. One patient who was HIV positive died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital," the official said.

He said at least 11 of the 13 victims had no international travel history. "They seem to have contracted the coronavirus infection through close contacts," he said, adding that the travel history of remaining two is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Mumbai stood at 30 while the number of positive cases rose to 458, the highest in the state. Pune has recorded 100 positive cases.

"Five deaths were reported in Pune, six in Thane region, while one each from Aurangabad, Buldana, Jalgaon and Amravati," said the official. In Thane region neighbouring Mumbai 82 people have tested positive to coronavirus so far.

The number of new cases are reported from: Sangli (25), Nagpur (17), Ahmednagar (21), Latur (8), Aurangabad (7), Buldana (5), Yavatmal and Osmanabad (4 each), Satara (3), while two each are from Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, and one each from Sindhudurg, Gondia, Nashik, Washim, Amravati and Hingoli, the official said. At least two persons from Gujarat who have tested positive are being treated in Maharashtra, he said.

Maharashtra has so far tested 16,008 swab samples of which 14,837 returned negative. At least 56 people have been recovered from the infection and discharged, he said.

"As a precaution, Maharashtra has put 46,586 people under home quarantine while 3,122 under institutional quarantine," he said. The number of people returned from Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and who have tested positive remained unchanged at 7.

However, five new cases infected by them wee detected on Sunday. A total of 3078 teams are working across the state towards cluster containment while surveillance of more than 10 lakh people is completed.

