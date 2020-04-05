Left Menu
Services exempted by Centre from lockdown allowed to continue in Rajasthan: Govt official

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 22:35 IST
The Rajasthan government permitted various business sectors to function during the lockdown, including essential goods and services, agriculture, animal husbandry, AYUSH services and transportation, as per clarifications received from the Centre, a senior official said on Sunday. Based on the clarification received from the Union Home Ministry, the state government also permitted activities related to hygiene products and all such items that are ordinarily available at grocery or provision stores, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeeva Swarup said here.

All activities related to the above products and units connected with their supply chains, including e-commerce/home delivery companies, manufacturing units, godowns etc., have been permitted as well, he said. Shops selling agriculture/horticulture items, machinery, spare parts, fertilisers and other raw materials were allowed to function, Swarup said.

As per the order dated April 4, inter and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with one driver and an additional person was permitted during the lockdown. Harvesting and sowing-related machines like combined harvester and offices of transport companies with minimal office staff were allowed too, he said. Swarup said for all such permitted activities, precautions against COVID-19 virus as well as hygiene and social distancing measures were made mandatory. India has been on a 21-day lockdown from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 65,000 lives globally since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.

