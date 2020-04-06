PM greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir's life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all

"Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir's) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone," the prime minister tweeted in hindi.

