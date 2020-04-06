PM greets people on Mahavir Jayanti

PM greets people on Mahavir JayantiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:02 IST
Greeting people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that Lord Mahavir's life, based on truth and non-violence, will remain an inspiration for all
"Happy Mahavir Jayanti to all citizens. His (Lord Mahavir's) life based on truth, non-violence and austerity will always remain an inspiration for everyone," the prime minister tweeted in hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi