Zoo authorities taking preventive measures after tiger in US tests COVID-19 positive

The authorities of the Biological Park here are taking adequate preventive measures to protect the nine big cats in the zoo, after a tiger in the USA tested positive for COVID-19. A tiger at New York's Bronx Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 and is believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time.

"With report of Coronovirus spreading among the inmates of the zoo in USA, we are taking extra care for the big cats... . All the food for the carnivorous animals which are being supplied from Assam, are being properly treated before feeding the animals and even the vehicles are sanitized thoroughly," Biological Park, Itanagar curator Raya Flago told PTI. He said since the imposition of lockdown, the zoo authority imposed restrictions on the movement of all the staff as they are not allowed to go out of the park.

"We have also made it mandatory for the staff of the park to wear masks and other protective equipment while feeding the inmates of the zoo," Flago added. The Biological Park Itanagar has six tigers, three leopards and 12 leopard cats including nine jackals among the carnivorous species besides various herbivorous species.

Flago said that food for herbivorous animals have been stored for one month while for the carnivorous species, the designated contractor are presently supplying meat from neighbouring Assam through sub-contractors due to nationwide lockdown. "The zoo authority vaccinated all the animals every six months and even vaccinated all domestic animals in the fringe area of the park once in every year free of cost," Flago added.

