Punjab : 65-year-old man detected COVID-19 positive in preliminary test, dies

A 65-year-old man, who tested positive for Coronavirus in the preliminary test, died on Monday, said Punjab Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu. "He had been admitted to GNDH Amritsar on March 28/29, where he was diagnosed for pneumonia. As he was not improving, he was tested for COVID-19 and reported negative," Sidhu tweeted.

Sidhu added: "He moved to Fortis Hospital on Saturday where he was COVID-19 positive in the preliminary test. He died today morning." COVID-19 infection has not been confirmed as the reason behind his death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.