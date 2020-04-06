TRS MP urges External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students stranded in UK

TRS Lok Sabha member from Telangana G Ranjith Reddy has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to bring back Indian students from the UK who reportedly want to return to India in view of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Britain. Reddy, who represents Chevella in the Lok Sabha, suggested to Jaishankar that Air India flights, which would reportedly take back UK citizens stuck in India, can bring back the Indian students.

"I am given to understand that Air India is going to run six flights 4 from Delhi and 2 from Mumbai very soon to take back citizens of the UK stuck in India. "So, I suggest for your favourable consideration that while returning from UK, the same flights can bring Indian students stuck in various parts of UK...," Reddy said in a letter, dated April 4, to Jaishankar.

The letter was released to mediahere on Monday. The Indian students can be sent to quarantine for a prescribed period after they land in the country, Reddy said, adding the students can be allowed to go home "only after they are clear from every respect." According to his information, about 380 Indians students from different universities have submitted representation to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK requesting for help to go back to India, he said.

Reddy said as many as 50 students are from Telangana and that he is "flooded with requests to rescue them."PTI SJR SS PTI PTI.

