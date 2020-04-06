Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want Centre to increase MGNREGA man-days in Bengal, says panchayat minister

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:50 IST
Want Centre to increase MGNREGA man-days in Bengal, says panchayat minister

With scores of migrants workers returning to their native villages in West Bengal, amid the lockdown, the rural development department has contended that the Centre should increase the number of man-days under MGNREGA scheme to ensure employment for them. According to sources in the state rural and panchayat department, many of these labourers would be completely dependent on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme for their livelihood, in the days to come.

"We have been the number one state for the last four years in terms of allotting jobs and utilising funds under the MGNREGA scheme. This year, we have been allotted 27 crore man-days. In order to accommodate more people, the number of man-days allotted to us has to be increased," State Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee told PTI. The state government is trying its best to ensure that these labourers find work in West Bengal to keep their households running, he said.

Thousands of labourers had migrated to other states - such as Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi - in the past two decades - with industries and tea gardens shutting down and cyclone Aila destroying large parts of deltaic South Bengal. The COVID-19 pandemic has, however, triggered a reverse migration of workers many of them now staring at an uncertain future.

CITU state president and former state labour minister Anadi Sahoo noted that these labourers do not have requisite skills to work in agricultural fields. "Just increasing man-days won't solve the problem, because the 100-day work scheme is aimed at generating rural employment, mainly in the agricultural and irrigation sector.

And most of these labourers don't have requisite skills for that. The state and the central governments have to work together to bring in new projects where these labourers could be employed," Sahoo said. According to Sahoo, the workers will be prone to exploitation as there will be an oversupply of labour in the rural areas.

"Due to this sudden increase in labour supply, the market wages, including those in agriculture, will come down which, in turn, will further increase the woes of the labourers," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

6 people with negative COVID-19 report quarantined in Jhunjhunu

Six people have been quarantined in a hospital after their COVID-19 reports came negative, said Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer CMHO Dr Pratap Singh on Monday.Dr Singh said On March 18, three people came from Italy here. They wer...

F1 team Williams furlough staff as drivers take pay cut

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to cut their wages by 20 percent on Monday. Formula Ones 2020 season has been delayed be...

Four Indian nationals in US die due to COVID-19

Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization. Aleyamma Kuriakose 65 died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection. The Federation of Kerala Associations i...

Ninth COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh

The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday. Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020