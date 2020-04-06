Maha:Over 100 cases of spreading misinformation on coronavirus

Cyber wing of the Maharashtra Police has registered more than 100 cases pertaining to the circulation of fake news and rumours on social media during the ongoing lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a senior officer said here on Monday. Harish Baijal, DIG, Cyber Security, also appealed to people against sharing any misinformation on social media, which he said had been closely monitored by the police.

"Against the backdrop of global coronavirus pandemic, it is our humble and sincere appeal to all of you to think before sharing or forwarding any kind of misinformation," Baijal said. He said the police have registered more than 100 cases across Maharashtra for spreading misinformation and arrested many mischief-mongers.

"The 29 Cyber police departments in the state including the Mumbai Railway Cyber Police are continuously monitoring the social media available in public domain and taking action against fake news and rumours," he said..