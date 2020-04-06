Woman commits suicide

A 44-year-old woman on Monday killed herself by jumping from the 9th floor of her building in Dadar in central Mumbai, police said. Police suspect that the woman was depressed because of her illness.

The body of the deceased, Santoshi Sadula, was spotted by a resident of the building in evening, following which the police were informed, an official said. She is survived by her husband and two children.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case and investigating further," said Dadar police station senior inspector Diwakar Shelke..

