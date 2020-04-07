G20 energy ministers to hold video conference on Friday -document

G20 energy ministers to hold video conference on Friday -documentReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:09 IST
Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies will convene an extraordinary meeting by video conference on Friday "to ensure energy market stability", according to an internal document seen by Reuters.
The call was organised by G20 host Saudi Arabia, which is locked in an oil price war with Russia. The call will follow another virtual meeting on Thursday of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, to discuss a possible production cut.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread
Russia settles oil spat with Belarus amid stand off with Saudi Arabia -sources
Saudi Arabia-returned woman tests positive of COVID-19 in UP
Four Covid-19 patients in Sangli had travelled to Saudi Arabia