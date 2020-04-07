Combating COVID-19: 4-yr-old boy donates Rs 971 to Andhra CM's relief fund

As a goodwill gesture, a 4-year-old boy from Vijaywada on Tuesday donated his savings of Rs 971 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus. Hemanth had collected the money to buy a bicycle. He handed over his savings to state Minister Perni Venkatramaiah at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

Venkatramaiah appreciated the child's gesture and assured that he will soon gift him the bicycle for which he was saving the money. India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 117. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.