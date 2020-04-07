Left Menu
Constable tests positive for COVID-19, 17 cops in quarantine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:02 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 7 (PTI): A head constable of the city police has tested positive of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The 56-year-old constable attached to Saifabad police station is undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here, they said.

"The constable was admitted to the hospital on late Saturday evening and on Monday evening his test report confirmed he was infected with COVID-19," they said. The policeman's family members were also under quarantine at the hospital.

Samples of the constable's primary and secondary contacts were collected, they said adding samples of as many as 17 police personnel in the Saifabad police station were collected and they were asked to be under self-quarantine. It was still being ascertained on how the constable was infected with the deadly virus, they said.

Meanwhile, city Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday requested citizens to maintain social distancing. Kumar, who visited several interior areas in the city, observed that social distancing was being maintained in 95 per cent of the areas.

Stressing the need for maintaining social distancing, the senior police official warned of arresting those who do not follow the guidelines and added police have already seized vehicles of those roaming without any purpose on roads. "Everyone should follow self-discipline and one should not venture out on roads unnecessarily and if they are coming out due to some necessity then maintain social distancing. It is necessary," Kumar told reporters.

The police chief again warned those spreading fake news and rumours on social media platforms of stern action by registration of cases and arrests..

