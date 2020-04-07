Left Menu
Development News Edition

Be patient while ensuring strict implementation of lockdown: R'than DGP to police personnel

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:04 IST
Be patient while ensuring strict implementation of lockdown: R'than DGP to police personnel

Rajasthan police chief Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday called upon the force personnel to set an example by remaining patient while ensuring strict implementation of the lockdown in the state. The director general of police (DGP) said all Rajasthan police personnel have been done a commendable job during the lockdown so far.

Singh said in this coronavirus crisis, the police force needs to work with social goodwill and decency. "Overall the work and behaviour of our comrades during the lockdown has been good, but occasionally some complaints have been received," he said.

He appealed to all police personnel working at the grassroots level to be sensitive towards people's needs and conduct themselves in a dignified manner. Singh advised the police personnel against holding any person or group responsible for the current situation.

Countries across the world have been affected by coronavirus, including India. It will be unfair to blame any person, class or group for the spread of coronavirus, he said. He also urged the personnel to serve needy and sick people as much as possible without any prejudice and motivate others as well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown, the world's biggest, came into effect on March 25 midnight. India has reported 4,421 COVID-19 cases so far. The disease has claimed 117 lives in the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. economy will eventually reopen but with big changes -White House's Kudlow

The Trump administration is aiming to reopen the U.S. economy when the nations top health experts give the go-ahead, but Americans lives will be drastically different, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday.Even when peop...

Swiss urge public to stick to anti-virus measures over Easter

Switzerlands president called on the public to stick with emergency measures designed to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, saying on Tuesday the country remains very far from normal ahead of the long Easter weekend. Police are bulking...

Bulgaria recalls embassy official from Netherlands over illegally collecting coronavirus "tax"

A senior official at the Bulgarian embassy in The Hague has been recalled for illegally collecting what he called a coronavirus tax from visitors seeking consular assistance, Bulgarias Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry said the...

Need for awareness drive to dispel fear of cremating COVID-19 victims: Experts

Experts here have called for spreading awareness among people to dispel their fear of catching infection during last rites of COVID-19 suspected or positive cases. They urged the authorities to spread awareness in this regard after two inci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020