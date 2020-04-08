Stay fit, be ready for toughest eventualities amid COVID-19 lockdown: ITBP DG to personnel

Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal, has in a written message to personnel of the central armed police force, on Wednesday asked them to be ready for toughest eventualities by staying fit and continuing physical activities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "Dear Himveers, physical activity has become more important in this period of lockdown around us. We are accustomed to physical work in normal times. These are hard times, almost traumatic as many activities are restricted. Lockdown for us doesn't mean no activity, manner of conducting activities has to change," the ITBP DG told jawans in a message through social media app.

Emphasising on the need to maintain social distancing and better hygiene to combat COVID-19 spread, he said: "We need to increase our physical activities in our campuses and at home to maintain a healthy life. Lockdown should not be classified as no activity phase. It requires more physical activities. Please ensure that every family member also does physical activity. It will keep all of us fit, active and away from stress due to prevailing conditions globally." He praised ITPB personnel for choosing to keep themselves fit and strong as a way of life and said that the ITBP is helping out people in stress at several places in providing food and necessities to needy people in remote areas at borders. "Even in mainland helping out local administration in maintaining social distancing and lockdowns," the DG said.

Speaking about the ITBP's COVID-19 quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area, he said the facility has assisted more than 1,000 Indians to rehabilitate happily after they faced traumatic conditions abroad."We are proud of our medical and maintenance, supplies team at Chhawla camp, they have rendered selfless services to our countrymen. They always reflected happiness and maintained humility- a way of life by Himveers. All our hospitals are ready to help out and treat our countryman," Deswal said."Once again, I will say that increase your physical activities wherever you are, keep you and family members healthy and happy. Be ready for toughest eventualities. We are for the country for protection and selfless service. Fly your ITBP and national flag Tiranga high and higher. Keep it up," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.