Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stay fit, be ready for toughest eventualities amid COVID-19 lockdown: ITBP DG to personnel

Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal, has in a written message to personnel of the central armed police force, on Wednesday asked them to be ready for toughest eventualities by staying fit and continuing physical activities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 13:14 IST
Stay fit, be ready for toughest eventualities amid COVID-19 lockdown: ITBP DG to personnel
Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indo Tibet Border Police (ITBP) Director-General SS Deswal, has in a written message to personnel of the central armed police force, on Wednesday asked them to be ready for toughest eventualities by staying fit and continuing physical activities amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "Dear Himveers, physical activity has become more important in this period of lockdown around us. We are accustomed to physical work in normal times. These are hard times, almost traumatic as many activities are restricted. Lockdown for us doesn't mean no activity, manner of conducting activities has to change," the ITBP DG told jawans in a message through social media app.

Emphasising on the need to maintain social distancing and better hygiene to combat COVID-19 spread, he said: "We need to increase our physical activities in our campuses and at home to maintain a healthy life. Lockdown should not be classified as no activity phase. It requires more physical activities. Please ensure that every family member also does physical activity. It will keep all of us fit, active and away from stress due to prevailing conditions globally." He praised ITPB personnel for choosing to keep themselves fit and strong as a way of life and said that the ITBP is helping out people in stress at several places in providing food and necessities to needy people in remote areas at borders. "Even in mainland helping out local administration in maintaining social distancing and lockdowns," the DG said.

Speaking about the ITBP's COVID-19 quarantine facility in south-west Delhi's Chhawla area, he said the facility has assisted more than 1,000 Indians to rehabilitate happily after they faced traumatic conditions abroad."We are proud of our medical and maintenance, supplies team at Chhawla camp, they have rendered selfless services to our countrymen. They always reflected happiness and maintained humility- a way of life by Himveers. All our hospitals are ready to help out and treat our countryman," Deswal said."Once again, I will say that increase your physical activities wherever you are, keep you and family members healthy and happy. Be ready for toughest eventualities. We are for the country for protection and selfless service. Fly your ITBP and national flag Tiranga high and higher. Keep it up," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi holds COVID-19 review meeting with Parliamentary floor leaders of political parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with floor leaders of parties in Parliament, whose combined strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adds up to 5 MPs, to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. The meeting was he...

Hockey India donates Rs 21 lakh Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund

Hockey India HI on Wednesday donated Rs 21 lakh to the Odisha Chief Ministers Relief Fund to help the state fight the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. With the number of cases on the rise in Odisha, HI Executive Board took a unanimous decision to ...

IT Min looking for more efforts from social media to check misleading content amid COVID-19

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Meityexpects social media companies to put more efforts in curbing the spread of misleading content that has the potential to cause harm to the society, especially in the present crisis of COVID-19, a seni...

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 per cent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus. In case a person is quarantined, the pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020