Left Menu
Development News Edition

Probe 'when, why and who' gave visas to foreign Tablighi Jamaat members: Akhilesh Yadav

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:50 IST
Probe 'when, why and who' gave visas to foreign Tablighi Jamaat members: Akhilesh Yadav

In an apparent attack on the BJP government at the Centre over the action against foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said it should also be probed "when, why and who" gave visas to them. "Those probing should also voluntarily probe that when, why and who gave visas to those who are being caught. How many tests of coronavirus are being done? And what arrangement is being made for the treatment of other diseases and also for those who are hungry," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Over 900 Tablighi Jamaat members, who had come to India on tourist visas, have been blacklisted by the government for allegedly violating visa conditions for participating in religious activities. Action was taken against them after over 2,300 Jamaat activists were found to be living at the the organisation's headquarters in Delhi's Nizamuddin despite the 21-day lockdown imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

"Please also review the transparency in relief funds," Yadav said. So far, Uttar Pradesh has reported 332 coronavirus cases, of which 176 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

The state authorities have identified around 1,600 people associated with the Jamaat and 1,200 among them have been quarantined. BSP supremo Mayawati in a tweet suggested better coordination between the Centre and states over the coronavirus issue. "Due to rising cases of coronavirus, the Centre and state governments should act with better coordination and take decisions keeping in mind the interest of 130 crore people of the country. The BSP will welcome such decisions based on 'Sarvjan Hitay'," Maywati said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: FIR against Jitendra Ahwad's bodyguard for thrashing a man

An FIR was registered against state Minister Jitendra Awhads bodyguard for allegedly picking up a man from latters residence and beating him for an objectionable post against the Minister. As per the complainant the minister was also presen...

Cricket-England's Stokes named Wisden's 'Leading Cricketer' in world

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was named the Leading Cricketer in the World in the 2020 edition of the Wisden Cricketers Almanack, the publication said on Wednesday. The 28-year-old played a leading role in Englands 50-over World Cup victor...

Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli

Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman ...

British Indian entrepreneur’s firm begins arthritis drug tests for COVID-19

A UK-based bioscience company co-founded by an Indian-origin intrepreneur is testing a rheumatoid arthritis drug to explore its scope in the treatment of patients with rapidly worsening COVID-19 symptoms at hospitals in Italy. Izana Bioscie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020