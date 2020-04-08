Left Menu
Development News Edition

Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli

Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:21 IST
Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli
Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple in Karnataka's Hubli. Image Credit: ANI

Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.

The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. People have been advised by the government to maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the infection. Till date, 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka including five deaths and 28 discharges, said the state government on Wednesday.

India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5,194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

United face of political leadership was visible in PM’s meeting with floor leaders: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the united face of the countrys political leadership was visible in the prime ministers meeting with floor leaders at the time of crisis. Joshi, who coordinated the meeting, sai...

Adani Green Energy shares jump 5 pc on Total SA deal

Shares of Adani Green Energy gained 5 per cent on Wednesday after Total SA said it has invested Rs 3,707 crore in a solar energy joint venture with the domestic firm. The scrip jumped 5 per cent to close at Rs 166.95 -- its highest trading ...

(OFFICIAL)-Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993 - health official

Irans new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.We had 1,...

Czech coronavirus cases top 5,000 but growth slows

The number of cases of the new coronavirus in the Czech Republic has risen past 5,000, although a slower growth rate allowed the health minister to say he was confident the state had prevented an uncontrolled spread as it starts easing lock...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020