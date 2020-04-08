Devotees maintain social distancing at temple in K'taka's Hubli
Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus.ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:21 IST
Devotees maintained social distancing at a temple while offering prayers at a temple as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The devotees maintained social distancing while offering prayers on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday.
The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus. People have been advised by the government to maintain social distancing in order to prevent the spread of the infection. Till date, 181 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka including five deaths and 28 discharges, said the state government on Wednesday.
India's tally of positive COVID-19 cases stands at 5,194, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Out of the 5,194 cases, 4,643 are reported to be active while 401 people have recovered or have been discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 149. (ANI)
