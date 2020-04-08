Bengal hill fire now under control

A fire that broke out in the forest atop Susunia hill in Bankura district of West Bengal is now under control, a forest official said on Tuesday. No casualty was reported from the hill which is a tourist attraction and a trekking and rock climbing destination.

The fire was noticed on Tuesday night by some local people who informed the authorities, Divisional Forest Officer of North Bankura division, Bhaskar JV, said. "The fire in the Susunia hill is now under control.

Personnel of the Fire Brigade and police, civic volunteers and local people are on the job," Chhatna range officer Esha Bose said. There are 5-6 villages on the hill. Local sources said probably someone has set fire to the dry leaves deliberately or accidentally, which later went out of control.

It was a ground fire and there is no report of any major damage to the flora and fauna of the hill, the DFO said adding that the area affected by the blaze is being ascertained..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.