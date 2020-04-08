Kerala records 9 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 345

At least 345 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala so far, with nine fresh cases being reported on Wednesday. Of the new cases, four had come from abroad, two had attended the Tablighi Jammat meet in Delhi last month and the remaining three contracted the virus through contacts, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

A total of 212 people from the state had participated in the Talbligi meeting and "15, including today's two cases, have tested positive," he said. Of the fresh cases, four were from Kannur, two from Alapuzha and one each from Pathnamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod districts.

Samples of 13 people tested negative on Wednesday. Around 1.40 lakh people, including 749 in hospitals, are under observation in the state, he said adding the active COVID-19 cases stood at 259.

Two fatalities have been reported from the state so far. PTI UD VS VS

