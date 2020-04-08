Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM interaction: TMC demands withdrawal of suspension of MPLAD funds; asks Centre to pay WB its dues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:34 IST
PM interaction: TMC demands withdrawal of suspension of MPLAD funds; asks Centre to pay WB its dues

The TMC on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the order suspending MPLADS funds and requested him to respond to eight letters sent by the West Bengal government to the Centre with "legitimate demands" for funds, sources said. TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay, who is the party's leader of the house in Lok Sabha, conveyed this to the PM during his interaction with floor leaders of opposition and other parties on Wednesday which was held through video conferencing.

"I have requested the prime minister for a financial moratorium (for debt servicing) for West Bengal and to give the financial package of Rs 25,000 crore as demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I have also requested him not to suspend the MPLAD funds and told him that we are ready to give away our full salary," he said. "MPs have a good scope to go to the grassroots and help towards the development of the region. The state is also immensely benefited by it. Let the MPs forgo their salary in a much bigger way than just 30 per cent. Our CM does not take salary from the state exchequer. She has categorically asked me to convey this to you," Bandhopadhyay, is believed to have told the PM as the latter jotted down notes, sources said.

The government on Monday decided to suspend MPLADs for two years and transfer the money into the government''s consolidated fund. The money under MPLADS is around Rs 7,900 crore for two years: 2020-21 and 2021-22. The TMC leader also said that the West Bengal chief minister has written letters to the PM demanding the release of Rs 25,000 crore to meet health and economic exigencies being faced by the state due to the pandemic and an additional Rs 36,000 crore in dues from the central sponsored and other government of India schemes, they said.

"This huge amount of money should be considered with some sympathy and given to us. We have written eight letters including from our finance minister to the union finance minister for GST dues upto March 2020...we should also be given a moratorium for the Rs 56,000 crore loan that is a burden for us now," he said. He also urged the government to increase fiscal limit from three to five percent.

The Bengal leader also flagged the shortage of not just PPEs but also of urgent medical equipment in the country. He also highlighted the need for a salary package for daily wagers, to open the stock of foodgrains and send out a strong message to stop layoffs.

The TMC also said that discussions should be held with state CMs as they play a very important role in the control of coronavirus and they should be taken into confidence before a decision is taken. He also asked the PM to clarify the government's stand on the issue of exporting hydroxychloroquine and asked him to come on record stating the availability of the antimalarial drug in the country.  The TMC had earlier said it would not attend Wednesday's meeting with the prime minister, but subsequently, changed its decision.

PTI ASG/PNT AAR AAR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss economy could shrink by 10.4% due to coronavirus - govt

The Swiss economy could contract by as much 10.4 this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, the Swiss government said on Wednesday. The downgrade, from the governments previous forecast of a 1.5 contraction, would occur if there wa...

Syria responsible for 2017 chemical warfare attacks: OPCW

The worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks in the country, saying President Bashar al-Assads regime used sarin and chlorine three times in 2017The Organisation for the Proh...

Refugees in eastern Germany sew coronavirus face masks for pensioners

Refugees in the eastern German town of Jueterbog are sewing face masks for pensioners in a retirement home that has a shortage of facial coverings for elderly residents at heightened risk of coronavirus infection. Iranian refugee Babak Barz...

SC directs Centre to ensure doctors, medical staff attending to Coronavirus patients get appropriate PPE, security

Observing that doctors and medical staff are the first line of defence of the country in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment PPE a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020