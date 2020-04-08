Two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state count reaches 33

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, an official said

Both the novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Haridwar district and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 33, the spokesperson said

Five people suffering from COVID-19 have also been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

