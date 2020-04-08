Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state count reaches 33

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:40 IST
Two new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand; state count reaches 33

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 33, an official said

Both the novel coronavirus cases have been reported from Haridwar district and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 33, the spokesperson said

Five people suffering from COVID-19 have also been cured and discharged in the state so far, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Swiss economy could shrink by 10.4% due to coronavirus - govt

The Swiss economy could contract by as much 10.4 this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, the Swiss government said on Wednesday. The downgrade, from the governments previous forecast of a 1.5 contraction, would occur if there wa...

Syria responsible for 2017 chemical warfare attacks: OPCW

The worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks in the country, saying President Bashar al-Assads regime used sarin and chlorine three times in 2017The Organisation for the Proh...

Refugees in eastern Germany sew coronavirus face masks for pensioners

Refugees in the eastern German town of Jueterbog are sewing face masks for pensioners in a retirement home that has a shortage of facial coverings for elderly residents at heightened risk of coronavirus infection. Iranian refugee Babak Barz...

SC directs Centre to ensure doctors, medical staff attending to Coronavirus patients get appropriate PPE, security

Observing that doctors and medical staff are the first line of defence of the country in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to ensure that appropriate personal protective equipment PPE a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020