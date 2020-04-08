Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand, tally 33

Two persons were tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state reached 33, as per the Directorate of Health Services. Around 109 relief camps have been set up in the state housing 4500 people, while the total number of people under quarantine (home and institutional) are 44,280.

Six districts in the state were reported with COVID-19 positive patients, whereas till now no trace of the novel coronavirus was found in the seven districts. India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

