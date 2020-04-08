Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 21:40 IST
COVID-19: Maha reports 117 new cases, count 1135; eight deaths

On the fifteenth day of the national lockdown on Wednesday the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra increased by 117 to 1,135, with Mumbai city recording 72 new cases, a state health official said. The death toll of COVID-19 cases in the state also went up to 72 with eight persons succumbing to the disease.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded an increase of 150 in the number of conronavirus infection cases. On Wednesday, the death toll in Mumbai rose to 45. The country's financial capital has recorded 714 COVID-19 patients.

As many as 117 persons have been discharged after recovery across the state so far. "Of the 117 new cases, Mumbai city reported 72 followed by 36 in Pune," the health official said.

"Three new cases were found in Thane, two from Pune Rural and one each in Navi Mumbai, Buldana, Akola and Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation area, the official said. Of the eight deaths in the state, five were reported in Mumbai, two in Pune and one in Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, an area near Mumbai, he said.

However, as per the civic authorities in Pune, eight COVID-19 patients died in the city since Tuesday night. The varying figures from state and Pune authorities could not be reconciled immediately. "None of the deceased had any travel history, but most of them had existing illness such as diabetes or hypertension or asthama," said the state official.

Of the 72 deaths in the state so far, 45 were reported in Mumbai, ten in Pune, three in Thane, two each in Kalyan- Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vasai Virar, one each in Mira Bhayandar, Palghar, Satara, Nagpur, Buldana, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalgaon and Amravati, said the official. Mumbai tops in the number of coronavirus cases in the state with 714 patients, followed by Pune (166).

Other cities/districts where cases have been detected are: Pimpri Chinchwad (17), Pune Rural (6), Thane (24), Kalyan Dombivli (26), Navi Mumbai (29), Mira Bhayandar (3), Vasai- Virar (10), Panvel (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur (19), Ahmednagar (16), Buldana (8), Ahmednagar rural (9), Aurangabad (12), Latur (8), Osmanabad (4) and Kolhapur (2). Three cases each are reported from Thane Rural, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Yavatmal, one each from Ulhasnagar, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon city, Jalgaon rural, Aurangabad rural, Jalna, Hingoli, Washim, Amravati city, Akola and Gondia, the official said.

Of 27,090 samples sent for testing so far, 25,753 tested negative while 1,135 tested positive. A total of 34,904 people are under home quarantine and 4,444 under institutional quarantine.

As to the impact of the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the official said 25 people who had returned from the congregation held last month have tested positive for coronavirus in the state. "Eight of them are from Latur, six from Buldana, two each from Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Ahmednagar and one each is Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Hingoli, Jalgaon and Washim," the official said.

