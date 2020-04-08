Left Menu
Interaction with PM: Kerala MP demands release of GST dues, more relief for state to fight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 21:44 IST
CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has demanded that the Union government release the pending GST compensation arrears of Rs 3,000 crore, 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant amounting to Rs 15,323 crore and increase the amount of central assistance provided to Kerala to fight COVID-19. This was conveyed by Kareem to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video-conference the latter held with the floor leaders of various parties in Parliament on Wednesday.

"Presently, states have only a little room for spending according to their priorities from the SDRF. They should be given more flexibility and the 'one-size-fits-all' norms should be relaxed at least during this period of unprecedented crisis.... Since SDRF allocations are based on norms prescribed by the Finance Commission, states like Kerala, which are badly affected by COVID-19, are getting only a very small amount. This should be increased," Kareem told Modi. He also highlighted the southern state's role in fighting the pandemic and pointed out that the Centre's own report to the Supreme Court says that of the 22,567 active government relief camps and shelters all over the country, 15,541 are run by the Kerala government.

"In this context, the Centre should enhance the financial assistance to the state of Kerala," Kareem said, while stating that the central assistance provided to the southern state for COVID-19 relief is Rs 157 crore, which is only 1.4 per cent of the total amount of Rs 11,091 crore allocated nationally. "Release pending GST compensation arrears of nearly Rs 3,000 crore to Kerala immediately as GST collections will dry up this quarter due to extension of dates for filing of returns. Also, immediately release 50 per cent of the revenue deficit grant of Rs 15,323 crore, which has been recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for Financial Year 2020-21 for Kerala and release the 15th FC's recommended grants amounting to Rs 2,412 crore for local self-governments in the state," the Left leader said.

He also urged the Centre to smoothen the procedure for bringing the mortal remains of those NRIs who passed away in a foreign country but not due to COVID-19. "NRIs in gulf countries, who live in labour camps, are living with the fear of getting infected. As they are staying as a community with 10-20 people in a single room, the chance of the infection spreading among them is also very high.

"The government should inform the Indian embassies concerned and take steps for necessary precautionary measures. Embassies should make sure that the nations concerned and their governments are giving adequate attention to such people. The prime minister should take an initiative in this regard," Kareem said..

