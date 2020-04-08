Left Menu
Decision on lockdown after discussion with PM on April 11, says Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that decision regarding the extension or lifting of lockdown will be taken after the interaction of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 08-04-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 23:31 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant speaking to ANI on Wednesday in Panaji.. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that decision regarding the extension or lifting of lockdown will be taken after the interaction of all Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 11. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a video conference on April 11. Decisions regarding the lockdown will be taken after it," Sawant told ANI after a meeting of Goa Cabinet.

He also said that 30 per cent of salaries of all Goa BJP MLAs for a year will go towards COVID-19 state fund. The Chief Minister said that a person who had returned from the US and died here today tested negative for COVID-19. "He was admitted as suspected COVID-19 patient. Three tests were conducted at GMCH and one at NIV Pune, which has come negative," he said.

He said that rapid testing machines have been made available at three places. Sawant said that the condition of all COVID-19 positive patients is stable and improving.

"Everyone should cooperate in the door-to-door survey. Those who are home quarantined, their houses will not be visited. Those who are going for the survey will be given all the precaution equipment. Some people are unnecessarily trying to play politics over this issue," the Chief Minister said. "Anyone who wants to remain in private quarantine centres, they can stay there by paying. We have tied up with some hotels for the same," he said.

Sawant said that rice distribution under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana has begun from today. "BPL and priority cardholders will get free of cost rice and wheat," he said. The Chief Minister said that harvesting season has started. "There are 19 harvesters, we need not bring labourers from outside for harvesting," he said. (ANI)

