Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 18:24 IST
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

The worldwide number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 88,981 on Thursday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. More than 1,519,260 declared cases have been registered in 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 312,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first death in late February, has had the most fatalities with 17,669 from 139,422 infections. Spain has recorded 15,238 fatalities from 152,446 infections.

The death toll in the United States is the third highest, at 14.817 from 432,132 infections -- the highest number of cases in the world. France has reported 10,869 deaths and 112,950 infections followed by Britain with 7,097 deaths and 60,733 cases.

China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,335 deaths and 81,865 cases, with 77,279 recoveries. Since 1900 GMT on Wednesday, Somalia announced its first coronavirus-linked death.

Europe has listed 787,744 cases and 62,402 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 451,315 cases with 15,273 deaths, Asia 127,727 cases and 4,504 deaths, the Middle East 88,295 cases and 4,354 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 45,523 cases with 1,814 deaths, Africa 11,519 cases with 577 deaths and Oceania 7,146 cases with 57 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland confirms coronavirus restrictions in place until May 13

Finlands government on Thursday confirmed it was extending by a month most of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.The extension until May 13 had been expected after a previous statement at the end of Marc...

Coronavirus came through international flight, all passengers should have been quarantined: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that coronavirus came to India through international flight and the Centre should have ensured that all passengers coming to the country through such flights were quarantined. Addr...

Combating COVID-19 : AIIMS Raipur develops software for getting sample test reports

The IT department of AIIMS Raipur has developed a software that will help the medical staff and state health department in getting desired information about a particular sample test report within seconds. The software can be used to search ...

New UK benefits claims hit 1.2 mln as virus-hit economy suffers

Britains government has now received 1.2 million new claims for welfare payments since March 16, about eight times normal levels, as the coronavirus outbreak hits the economy. Last week, the government put the figure for new Universal Credi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020