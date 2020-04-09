Left Menu
Development News Edition

UBS executives pledge $5 million of own cash to coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:30 IST
UBS executives pledge $5 million of own cash to coronavirus fight

Top managers at UBS will each contribute the equivalent of three months' salary to fight the coronavirus, its chief executive Sergio Ermotti said on Thursday after the Swiss bank bowed to pressure to suspend its dividend. Excluding Ermotti, UBS executives receive 1.5 million Swiss francs each in annual base salary, while the CEO is paid 2.5 million francs, a spokeswoman said, bringing the total for three months' pay across its thirteen executives to just over 5.1 million Swiss francs ($5.3 million).

Ermotti has already made a personal contribution of 1 million Swiss francs to efforts in his home canton of Ticino, which has suffered the brunt of the outbreak in Switzerland. UBS earlier announced plans to suspend half its 2019 dividend payment until later in the year after a request from Switzerland's financial markets supervisor FINMA.

Ermotti, who is due to be replaced in November by Ralph Hamers, who previously led Dutch bank ING, said it was too early to talk about its 2020 dividend. "We're going to think prudently about our desire to keep a very strong capital position and also serve our clients and lend where appropriate and necessary," Ermotti said on Bloomberg TV.

"But also we will take into consideration the needs of our shareholders in terms of capital returns." Switzerland's largest bank also said it expected to see a first-quarter profit rise to about $1.5 billion.

Ermotti said all its businesses, which include the world's biggest wealth management operations, investment banking and asset management, as well as a Swiss-focused retail and corporate banking business, had done well in the first quarter. The Swiss native, who has led UBS since 2011, cautioned about investing in equities, saying it was currently too difficult to forecast how the markets would develop.

"It is good to see the market rebounding," he said, noting expectations for a recovery in the coming months. "There is downside risk to that scenario. In that sense I would be careful about too much exposure to equities at this stage," he added. ($1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price warThe 9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started. The m...

Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under RechargeforGood initiative, who do online recharge for other customers of the company. The program enables every Vodafone and Idea cust...

US economy unlikely to recover as rapidly as it collapsed

President Donald Trump has been telling voters that the US economy will leap back to life like a rocket, stronger than ever after its bout with the coronavirus. But there is a reason economics is called the dismal science. There are emergin...

Europe's coronavirus export bans raise concern over insulin supplies

Several European countries have banned some exports of insulin in recent weeks, a move industry officials said was based on a misguided fear that the COVID-19 pandemic would cause shortages of a drug vital to millions of diabetes patients. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020