Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. domestic workers 'hardest hit' by coronavirus without food or rent

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:57 IST
U.S. domestic workers 'hardest hit' by coronavirus without food or rent

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, April 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost three-quarters of U.S. domestic workers have lost their jobs due to the new coronavirus, with most unable to pay rent and worried about buying food, researchers found, calling for broader government benefits for unprotected workers.

Nine out of 10 domestic workers are women, and three out of four are their family's main breadwinner, according to a survey by the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA) advocacy group of 17,000 domestics last week and 12,000 in late March. "Domestic workers are facing rapid job loss," Ai-Jen Poo, NDWA's director, told reporters on a conference call.

"They have been the first and the hardest hit as the families they work for all struggle to navigate our new reality," she said. "Clearly, these are alarming numbers." Some 430,000 cases of the highly infectious coronavirus were confirmed in the United States as of Wednesday, including about 15,000 deaths, the second highest reported number in the world behind Italy.

About 2.2 million people are domestic workers in the United States, many informally employed as cleaners, nannies and home carers who are not covered by most labor law protections, like sick pay, said the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) think-tank. Informal workers are also ineligible for government benefits like unemployment pay - which was extended in an unprecedented $2.3 trillion rescue package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27.

As authorities have ordered people to stay at home and practice social distancing to combat the coronavirus, many employers have told their domestic workers not to come to work. The NDWA research among domestics found 72% had no work this week and 70% did not know if they would be able to return to their jobs after the pandemic.

More than half were unable to pay their rent this month and were uncertain about their ability to buy groceries, while three out of four feared being evicted from their homes, it said. "Domestic workers are doing a vital job," Julia Wolfe, an economic analyst for EPI, said in a statement.

"Policymakers should extend protections to domestic workers to make sure they are kept safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC puts heads together over oil output cuts

Top oil producers started a crucial meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible cut in output after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war caused the market to crash. The video conference meeting began short...

World oil prices rally as OPEC+ meeting starts

The oil market jumped Thursday as OPEC and its allies began discussing output cuts after a collapse in demand due to the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price warThe 9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting has started. The m...

Vodafone Idea launches cashback offer for online recharge done for other customers

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said it will offer cashback to its prepaid subscribers, under RechargeforGood initiative, who do online recharge for other customers of the company. The program enables every Vodafone and Idea cust...

US economy unlikely to recover as rapidly as it collapsed

President Donald Trump has been telling voters that the US economy will leap back to life like a rocket, stronger than ever after its bout with the coronavirus. But there is a reason economics is called the dismal science. There are emergin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020