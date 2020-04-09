New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

New York saw a sharp drop in the number of people newly admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours to the lowest level in the coronavirus crisis, a sign that social distancing steps are working, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing that the number of deaths increased to 799 on April 8, up from 779 a day earlier and a record high for a third day. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani in New York and Stephanie Kelly in Maplewood, New Jersey, Editing by Franklin Paul)

