Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: Health minister

PTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:11 IST
UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: Health minister
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet

It brings the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in UK hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases inside the country climbed to more than 65,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pannun, SFJ booked for sedition in Punjab for instigating people through automated calls

Punjab police on Friday booked Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned pro-Khalistan outfit for sedition for making automated phone calls and instigating people against the curfew imposed by the state government to curb the spread of coronav...

6 new areas in Delhi declared containment zone

The Delhi government on Friday declared six more areas of the city as containment zone, taking the total numbers to 30 in the national capital amid coronavirus outbreak in the country. Six new containment zones includes, Nabi Karim, E pocke...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. No Masters, so Woods battling son Charlie for green jacketTiger Woods should have been trying to keep his Masters green jacket out of the clutches of the worlds top golfers over the next...

Netflix releases trailer of new dating series 'Too Hot to Handle' with a naughty twist

Netflix has released a trailer for its new dating series Too Hot to Handle. The show features ten single people who are now allowed to kiss or have any other sexual physical contact.The streaming service is already enjoying a huge year in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020