UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: Health minister

UK COVID-19 daily death toll climbs by record 980: Health ministerPTI | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:11 IST
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Friday that Britain had recorded 980 deaths from coronavirus in the 24-hour period since the last report, the highest daily toll yet
It brings the total number of fatalities from COVID-19 in UK hospitals to nearly 8,000, while the number of confirmed cases inside the country climbed to more than 65,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Matt Hancock
- Britain
- COVID