Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

The worldwide number of deaths from the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 109,307 on Sunday, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT from official sources. More than 1,780,750 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 359,200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

The United States, which recorded its first death in late February, has registered the most deaths in the world with 20,608 and the most infections with 530,006. Italy is the second worst-hit country with 19,468 deaths from 152,271 infections.

It is followed by Spain with 16,972 fatalities from 166,019 confirmed infections, France with 13,832 deaths and 129,654 infections and Britain with 9,875 deaths from 78,991 cases. China -- excluding Hong Kong and Macau -- has to date declared 3,339 deaths and 82,052 cases, with 77,575 recoveries. It reported no new deaths and 99 new cases since 1900 GMT Saturday.

Europe has listed 909,769 cases and 75,018 deaths to date, the US and Canada together have 553,203 cases with 21,286 deaths, Asia 137,072 cases, and 4,878 deaths, the Middle East 98,400 cases and 4,768 deaths, Latin America and the Caribbean 61,098 cases with 2,548 deaths, Africa 13,697 cases with 742 deaths and Oceania 7,515 cases with 67 deaths.