Health News Roundup: US logs world's highest coronavirus death; Bangladesh announces coronavirus farm relief package and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

In a grim milestone, United States logs world's highest coronavirus death toll

The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday as the country with the highest reported coronavirus death toll, recording more than 20,000 deaths since the outbreak began, according to a Reuters tally. The grim milestone was reached as President Donald Trump mulled over when the country, which has registered more than half a million infections, might begin to see a return to normality.

Bangladesh announces coronavirus farm relief package, India saw extending lockdown

Bangladesh on Sunday announced a relief package worth about $1.7 billion to help farmers struggling because of restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus, with neighboring India expected to further extend its nationwide lockdown. Bangladesh has extended its lockdown by 11 days to April 25, a move that could exacerbate the difficulties faced by the country's hundreds of thousands of rice, fish, dairy, poultry and vegetable farmers.

Another 103 sailors from U.S. carrier test positive for coronavirus

Another 103 crew members on the U.S. aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Navy said on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases from the ship to 550. In a statement on its website, the Navy said 92% of the carrier's crew members had been tested for the virus, with 550 positive and 3,673 negative results. It said 3,696 sailors had moved ashore.

Congo records second Ebola death in days: WHO

The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a second Ebola death in days following more than seven weeks without a new case, the World Health Organization said on Sunday. Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni.

China's toughens restrictions on the border with Russia as imported coronavirus cases hit record

Chinese cities near the border with Russia said on Sunday they would tighten border controls and quarantine measures on arrivals from abroad after the number of imported cases of COVID-19 hit a one-month high. New daily confirmed cases in mainland China reached 99 on April 11, almost doubling from 46 the previous day. All but two of the newly recorded cases involved people traveling from abroad, many of them Chinese nationals returning from Russia.

Indonesia reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases

Indonesia on Sunday reported 399 new cases of the coronavirus, its biggest daily jump so far, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,241, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto. Yurianto said there were also 46 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total to 373.

Malaysia reports 153 new coronavirus cases with 3 new deaths

Malaysia's health ministry reported 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, raising the cumulative total to 4,683, the highest in Southeast Asia. The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76.

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,821, deaths by 129: RKI

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 2,821 on Sunday to 120,479, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. That was lower than a 4,133 increase reported on Saturday and marked the second decline after four days of increases. The reported death toll rose by 129 to 2,673. Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 108,252 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS the Philippines reports the highest single-day death toll from coronavirus

The Philippines recorded 50 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, its highest in a single day, taking the toll to 297. In a bulletin, the health ministry said 220 new infections took the tally of virus cases to 4,648. But 40 more patients recovered, for a total of 197 recoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

