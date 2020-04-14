Left Menu
Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington make deal to reopen economies

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-04-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 01:15 IST
Governors of California, Oregon, and Washington make deal to reopen economies
The governors of three U.S. West Coast states, California, Oregon and Washington, said on Monday they had reached an agreement to work together to reopen their economies and lift health restrictions as the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The governors did not give a precise timeline for lifting strict "stay-at-home" orders, saying it would require a decline in the rate of spread of the virus first.

