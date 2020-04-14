Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand economy can bounce back, finance minister says

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 14-04-2020 03:18 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 02:56 IST
New Zealand economy can bounce back, finance minister says
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New Zealand's unemployment rates can be kept below 10% and the economy can bounce back to be NZ$70 billion ($42.62 billion)larger by 2024 than in 2019, the finance minister said on Monday after the treasury released its economic forecasts. The treasury report shows the extra government spending announced in the last few weeks will cushion the blow by protecting jobs and supporting businesses.

New Zealand's wide-ranging lockdown measures have seen offices and schools shut and all non-essential services closed for the last three weeks. The country has recorded five deaths from the coronavirus and the number of cases are at 1349. ($1 = 1.6426 New Zealand dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...

Fauci says Trump listened to his advice about coronavirus mitigation

Top U.S. health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump listened to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Fauci made the comments after saying in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020