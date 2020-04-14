Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil moves to protect indigenous tribes from coronavirus

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 14-04-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 03:17 IST
Brazil moves to protect indigenous tribes from coronavirus

The Brazilian government has banned non-indigenous people from entering tribal lands to stop the spread of coronavirus in their villages and will distribute masks, gloves, test kits, and food to their communities, officials said on Monday. The epidemic has raised fears that Brazil's 850,000 indigenous people risk being decimated by the virus because they have no defenses against diseases brought from outside and many live in communal houses where social distancing is not possible.

So far, health authorities reported three deaths of indigenous people, including a 15-year-old youth from the vast reservation where 25,000 Yanomami live on the border with Venezuela. The minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Damares Alves, said the government will spend 4.7 billion reais ($904 million) through June to protect traditional communities from novel coronavirus, which also includes gypsies and descendents of runaway slaves that live in remote areas.

The government will distribute 1 million protective masks and gloves plus 6,000 test kits to indigenous tribes and provide 300,000 food baskets so they do not have to leave their lands to obtain food, she told a news conference. "The government has suspended the entrance of people into indigenous lands," Alves said, agreeing to a primary demand from tribal leaders in order to prevent contagion. Some tribes in northern Brazil have set up barriers to stop outsiders.

Justice Minister Sergio Moro, to whom the indigenous affairs agency Funai reports, said local law enforcement would be used to help set up barriers to protect and isolate traditional communities. In all three cases of indigenous deaths, contagion came from outside the tribal villages, Moro said, adding that the Federal Police under his command are acting to stop illegal miners and other invaders entering indigenous reservations.

Thousands of wildcat gold miners are currently inside the Yanomami reservation, officials say. For centuries, illnesses ranging from simple colds to smallpox and measles brought by Europeans have decimated indigenous people in the Amazon, a danger that continues to threaten tribes whose lands have been invades by miners, loggers and hunters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Roku sees first-quarter revenue above estimates as lockdown boosts engagement

Roku Inc reported preliminary first-quarter revenue above analysts estimates on Monday as more people used its video streaming devices and content platform to keep themselves entertained during the coronavirus-led lockdowns.Shares of the co...

China denies city discriminating against 'African brothers'

China dismissed on Monday allegations leveled by African and U.S. diplomats that foreigners of African appearance in the city of Guangzhou were being subjected to forceful testing for coronavirus, quarantine and ill treatment. We do not hav...

Argentine city digs hundreds of graves amid pandemic even as curve flattens

A city government in the central Argentine province of Cordoba has dug around 250 graves, anticipating a death toll increase from the coronavirus pandemic, even as a nationwide lockdown appears to be flattening the rise in new cases.Gravedi...

Fauci says Trump listened to his advice about coronavirus mitigation

Top U.S. health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Monday that President Donald Trump listened to his advice when he recommended that mitigation efforts be taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.Fauci made the comments after saying in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020