Poland likely to lift coronavirus limits on shops first - government

Poland will likely lift restrictions on shops first when it eases curbs put in place to cope with the coronavirus, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Tuesday.

"Decisions will take place tomorrow or the day after on the future scenario that should be put in place," Muller said on public radio.

