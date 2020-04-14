Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss ICUs face drug bottlenecks as world scrambles for coronavirus meds

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:34 IST
Swiss ICUs face drug bottlenecks as world scrambles for coronavirus meds

Switzerland faces shortages of medicine including painkillers needed to treat coronavirus patients in the country's intensive care units, a health ministry official said on Tuesday, as the country competes with others on the international market to buy more drugs.

"There are real bottlenecks for essential medicines in intensive care...There has been some easing of the situation, but in the long term it's a huge problem," said Patrick Mathys, head of the Swiss federal health ministry's crisis resolution team. "We're trying as much as we can to buy more on the international market, but you can imagine, just like protective masks, these medicines are in demand."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Analysts flag growth concerns post lockdown extension

The 19-day extension of the lockdown on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led analysts to flag concerns over its economic impact, with some estimating a GDP contraction of 1 per cent in FY21 as well. Ratings agency Icra said there i...

G7 agreed on need to aid emerging economies battling with virus - Japan's Aso

G7 finance leaders agreed on Tuesday on the need to provide financial and technical assistance to emerging economies battling with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said.The finance leaders of the...

Kolkata traders lose bumper 'Poila Baisakh' business

The City of Joy, in the wake of the lockdown, wore a sombre look on Poila Baisakh Bengali New Year - an occasion otherwise marked by celebrations, exchange of gifts, and sumptuous meals. Lakhs of retailers and jewellers could not open shops...

Gulf's migrant workers left stranded and struggling by coronavirus outbreak

Charity workers are scouring the United Arab Emirates for empty buildings and Bahrain is repurposing closed schools to rehouse low income labourers from overcrowded accommodation, a hotspot for the coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf.The chall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020