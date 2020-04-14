UK Jewish Chronicle owner seeks one newspaper by buying stricken assets

The owner of Britain's soon-to-be-closed Jewish Chronicle has made an offer to liquidators to buy the assets of the title along with the Jewish News newspaper, and hopes to serve the Jewish community with a single merged title. The Jewish Chronicle, which describes itself as the world's oldest Jewish newspaper, said last week it would seek liquidation after the coronavirus pandemic led to a collapse in advertising spend.

The board of the Jewish News, which describes itself as Britain's biggest Jewish newspaper, made the same announcement. "We are pleased to inform you that the Kessler Foundation, owner of the Jewish Chronicle, has today submitted an offer to the proposed liquidators of both the Jewish Chronicle and the Jewish News for the assets of both titles," it said on the Chronicle's website.

