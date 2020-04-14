Trump to make announcements on reopening U.S. economy in next day or two -adviser

President Donald Trump will make a number of "key, vital" announcements about re-opening the U.S. economy in the next day or two, his top economic adviser said on Tuesday.

"In the next few days, he will be making some very important announcements regarding those (social-distancing) guidelines," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told Fox Business Network.

"We want to get folks back to work," he added. "We want to do it as quickly as possible. It has to be safe. It has to be driven by the data from our health specialists."

