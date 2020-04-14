Positive thoughts will help strengthen immunity amid coronavirus outbreak: Dr Jamal Khan

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the extension of the lockdown till May 3 people have started having mental stress. To deal with the mental stress, Dr Jamal Khan, Immune Therapist said that by inculcating positive thoughts people can strengthen immunity. "During the lockdown, it is important to maintain psychological stability. One can do yoga, push-ups, try cooking new dishes, read new materials on the internet and can even read religious books," Dr Khan told ANI.

He further said that as the immunity system is linked to the brain, "if positive thoughts are built up then our immune system will also be strong." "One should believe that this lockdown is a God-given gift to do innovative things," he said.

Speaking on whether people can take Hydroxychloroquine, Dr Khan said, "Hydroxychloroquine is nothing but an immune modulator. It is even taken by joint pain patients." "People should understand that all human bodies contain some or the other kind of virus. The hypersensitivity of the immune system caused by the coronavirus is dangerous. It causes Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Hence, people can take Hydroxychloroquine when the symptoms of the virus start like coughing," he said.

The Maharashtra government has said that they will give this medicine in the hotspots, he added. The Immune Therapist also said people do not need to take any special supplements like Vitamin C to increase their immunity, "having a diet containing protein, carbohydrate and fat is enough to strengthen the immunity."

He also said that in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak people should adopt the habit of using the back of their hands when touching their face. (ANI)

