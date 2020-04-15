Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump announces ventilator loan plan to fight virus

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 02:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 02:09 IST
Trump announces ventilator loan plan to fight virus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a loan program on Tuesday with the aim of making as many as 60,000 ventilators available to help coronavirus patients. Since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, the need for ventilators has skyrocketed to aid patients struggling to breathe. Trump and his coronavirus task force have fought to find enough of the machines to help people survive.

Trump met healthcare executives to discuss what the White House called the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve plan. It is a public-private partnership in which major healthcare systems will agree to supply unused ventilators to make sure there is a steady supply of the machines in virus hot spots, the official said.

"We're preparing ventilator capacity for any and all scenarios. Initiatives like the Dynamic Ventilator Reserve will help us to achieve that goal. We need ventilators but now we're pretty well stocked," he said. Trump said private industry will produce more than 32,000 ventilators by the end of May and 150,000 by the end of the year. The United States might be able to help appeals for the machines from Italy, France and Spain, he said.

The White House found that as many as 60,000 ventilators in hospitals across the country were not being used and contacted the American Hospital Association and major healthcare suppliers to come up with a lending program "so that those that are not in use can be moved over to hospitals when they need them," a senior administration official said. In order to gain access to the supply, a healthcare provider must agree to donate ventilators when a hospital in a hot zone needs them, the official said.

The official said 20 health systems have already agreed to participate and under the program at this point 4,000 ventilators will be made available. Representatives from the American Hospital Association and a variety of healthcare company chief executives were on hand for the White House event.

"President Trump worked with governors to make sure that every American who needed a ventilator received a ventilator, and this historic public-private program ensures that will continue to be the case," said White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, one of the architects of the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Health care workers are 10%-20% of US coronavirus cases

Between 10 and 20 of U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers, though they tended to be hospitalized at lower rates than other patients, officials reported Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first nat...

Canada's Shaw Communication to temporarily lay off about 10% of workforce

Canadian telecom services provider Shaw Communications said on Tuesday it would temporarily lay off about 10 of its workforce, due to uncertain business conditions driven by the coronavirus crisis. The company had about 10,000 employees, ac...

'Tiger King' gets the comic book treatment

Tiger King, the compelling true crime series set in the world of private zoos and their eccentric owners, is getting the comic book treatment.Tidalwave Productions said on Tuesday it has added the story to its Infamous series of pop culture...

COVID-19 crisis: Over 117 million children at risk of missing out on measles vaccines

As coronavirus pandemic deepens, over 117 million children in 37 countries are expected to miss out on receiving live-saving measles vaccine, the United Nations said on Tuesday. Measles immunisation campaigns in 24 countries have already be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020