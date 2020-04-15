Left Menu
California governor says mass gatherings unlikely through summer

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2020 03:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 03:09 IST
Mass gatherings of hundreds or thousands of people will likely be banned in California at least through summer, as the state plots reopening its economy and recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday. Incremental steps to loosen stay-at-home orders could begin after "a few weeks" of evidence that the rates of infection and hospitalization from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are decreasing, Newsom told a news conference in the state capital, Sacramento.

He warned that socialization in the most-populous U.S. state would look very different for a long time even after the rules are eased. "You may have dinner where the waiter is wearing gloves and maybe a face mask, where menus may be disposable, where your temperature is checked as you walk into the restaurant."

School start times may be staggered so children are not crowded together, and lunch and physical education periods may also change. Restaurants will likely have fewer tables - and forget about big celebrations for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. "The prospect of mass gatherings," Newsom said, "is negligible at best."

Despite recent encouraging signs and an agreement with other western states to work on a joint plan, California has no precise timeline for easing or lifting its public health restrictions, the Democratic governor said. He laid out a broad-brush plan for reopening the state by listing conditions that would have to be met before any restrictions would be loosened.

VAST TESTING APPARATUS His plan would require the state to have a vast apparatus for testing residents for the coronavirus or its antibodies along with a reduction in cases before any restrictions could be eased. Any changes would be incremental, with protections in place for older residents and others at high risk.

Other states and the federal government are also wrestling with when to reopen the U.S. economy and the country's social life, both of which have been devastated by public health restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's top infectious disease adviser said the Republican's May 1 target for restarting the economy was "overly optimistic," after a battle erupted between Trump and state governors over who has the power to lift restrictions.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 stood at more 25,700 on Tuesday, out of more than 600,000 known U.S. infections. In California, where early social distancing restrictions may have slowed the virus' advance, Newsom reported 71 new deaths since Monday, which he said was a record high daily number and brought the state's total to 758.

"We are not out of the woods, and we are not spiking the ball," he said.

