Amazon plans to appeal French ruling limiting trade to essential goods

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-04-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:22 IST
Amazon said on Wednesday it planned to appeal a French court ruling limiting deliveries to essential goods in order to allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country.

"We're puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees", the U.S. online retailing giant said in a statement.

"We're assessing the consequences of this decision and our options and we think we will appeal", the company added.

