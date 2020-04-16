New ventilator receives approval in UK's battle against coronavirus- source

Left Menu
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:15 IST
A new ventilator from medical device company Penlon has received regulatory approval from Britain in the first such go-ahead as part of ramped-up efforts to combat the coronavirus, an industry source told Reuters on Thursday. Governments around the world are trying to boost the number of ventilators - mechanical breathing devices that can blow air and oxygen into the lungs - available to their health services.

Britain has ordered around 10,000 of the breathing machines from a consortium including Airbus and Rolls-Royce . A statement is due as soon as Thursday, the source said.

A spokeswoman at the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency deferred to the Cabinet Office, which declined to comment. Penlon did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

